After beginning the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the losing side, Australia have made a strong comeback to win three back-to-back matches to seal a spot in the semifinal and pay respect to their “favourites” tag.

They will be high on confidence ahead of their semis clash against South Africa following a thrilling five-run victory against trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in a do-or-die group encounter.

After the batsmen had put on a commendable total of 155/5, the bowlers displayed great intent to restrict a strong White Ferns batting unit from reaching the winning total. Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham were the star of the pack with three scalps each.

The only matter of concern for the Meg Lanning-led side is the injury of star all-rounder Ellyse Perry which has forced her out of the semifinal.

South Africa, on the other hand, are in the middle of a similar fate as that of India. The Proteas have not lost a single match en route to the knockouts and will start with an edge over the home team.

Though Australia had beaten them in a warm-up game, South Africa since then have looked nothing like the team from that match. With Lizelle Lee’s hundred against Thailand, there have been glimpses of their batting prowess.

However, their successful run in the tournament is a culminating effort of the bowlers and they will be expected to continue their heroics against a dominating Australian batting.

South Africa vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semifinal: Live Streaming Details

When will be Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia played?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia will be played on March 5, 2020.

Where will be Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia played?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

What time will Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia start?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia in India?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia will be broadcast live in India on channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia in India?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.