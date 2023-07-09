Sourav Ganguly picks 5 semi-final contenders for World Cup 2023

Former cricketer and cricket commentator Sourav Ganguly has picked five countries that might be in the running for a semifinal position at the World Cup in India later in the year. He expressed optimism about a match between India and Pakistan during one of the semifinals at Eden Gardens.

In an interview on RevSportz, Ganguly admitted that it is not easy to say which teams could qualify for the semifinals.

‘Australia, England, India… New Zealand … I will pick five, and include Pakistan also,’ said he. ‘Pakistan better qualify so that we will have the India-Pakistan semifinal at the Eden Gardens.’

On 16 November this year, Eden Gardens will host the second World Cup semifinal. The India and Pakistan teams will square off against each other on 15 October in the league stage, although the former captain hopes to see them against each other again in the semifinal.

When questioned about India’s recent troubles in knockout games, such as their defeat against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final, Ganguly expressed optimism that India will break the record.

India had brought home the trophy when they had hosted the Cricket World Cup. When asked if the impending home World Cup would put Rohit Sharma and head coach, Rahul Dravid, under pressure, Ganguly responded that he didn’t think it would. He stated that the team may not perform up to the mark at times but has faith that they will do so soon. He emphasised that it has nothing to do with mental pressure but rather the execution.

Ganguly agreed that pressure is always present, and that it will not go away. He continued that in the last ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma had scored five centuries, there was pressure then and there is pressure now. He further added that even during Rahul Dravid’s playing days, there was pressure on him to perform. Now in his coaching days too, there is pressure on him to deliver.