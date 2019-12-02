BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was in the limelight when he organised the first-ever Day-Night Test match in the country. The Indian team did not disappoint Ganguly and delivered an outstanding performance in the pink-ball test as they outplayed Bangladesh beating them by an innings and 46 runs. India registered a clean sweep (2-0) in the series and have gained a massive lead in the points table of the ICC World Test Championship.

After organising the first-ever Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly opined that would want to make it a regular feature in the coming years. The former Indian captain has now decided to take another firm step to improve the cricketing scenario in the country. If the report carried by Indian Express is to be believed, Ganguly is set to organise an exhibition match between Asia XI and World XI at the under-construction Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad next year.

After its inauguration, the Sardar Patel Stadium will be the largest cricket stadium in the world. The stadium is expected to be match-ready by March 2020. Reportedly, 700 crores (INR) have been spent on the stadium. In addition, the stadium will boast of having a 1.10 lakhs spectator capacity, higher than the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“The game between Asia XI and World XI will be subjected to ICC’s approval,” said Ganguly as quoted by The Indian Express after BCCI’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

The previous stadium at Motera with a capacity of 54,000 was demolished to accommodate the new Sardar Patel Stadium. The new stadium is built across an area of 64 acres and will boast of many other world-class facilities other than the highest capacity. It will have a couple of academy grounds other than the main ground and will also have an indoor practice facility. The stadium will also have training centers and a clubhouse along with an Olympic size swimming pool and other sports and recreational facilities.