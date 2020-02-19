Impressed by renovated Motera stadium, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he couldn’t wait to see the venue on February 24, the date on which the stadium will be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump.

The renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will soon become the largest cricket stadium in the world as it will have a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The historic achievement engaged a sum of ₹700 crore for the renovation of the ground.

“Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th,” Ganguly tweeted.

The project is a brainchild of former President of Gujarat Cricket Association and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and incumbent Home Minister Amit Shah.

Construction work of the stadium is led by Larson and Toubro (L&T), which is also responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity. The stadium was first built in 1982 when the Gujarat government donated 50 acres of land for its construction. The ground began hosting international cricket a year later in 1983.

Till now, Motera has held one T20I, 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs.

(With stats from IANS)