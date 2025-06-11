Smith, Webster lead Australia’s fightback after South African pacers’ onslaught

Steve Smith came up with a calculative knock to resurrect the Australian innings after some top notch fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen helped South Africa dominate the opening session on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Coming in at 16/2 after just seven overs, the former Aussie skipper took his time to get used to the English conditions before helping the defending champions recover from a shaky start with a fine half century. Smith brought up his 42nd Test fifty by cutting Rabada behind point for his ninth boundary in 76 deliveries in the post-lunch session. At the other end, his partner Beau Webster found the going tough and survived a couple of close lbw calls, as Australia desperately needed some stability after the forgettable start.

The duo managed to pull Australia back with a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket, before South Africa turned to their part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram for a breakthrough. Temba Bavuma’s ploy worked in favour of the Proteas as they managed to get the fifth Aussie wicket, with the scalp of the dangerous Smith for a well-made 66 off 112 deliveries, laced with 10 hits to the fence.

However, that was the only moment of joy for the South Africans in the second session as Webster began to grow in confidence, and went about his business of rebuilding the Australian innings with wicketkeeper Alex Carey in company. In the process, Webster got to a fine half century, and along with Carey, he stitched another fruitful 44-run unbroken stand for the sixth wicket that helped the Kangaroos reach 190/5 at tea. Webster returned undefeated on 55 while Carey was on 22 at the end of the second session of play on Day 1.

Earlier, Rabada and Jansen claimed a pair of wickets each, with Australia precariously placed at 67/4 at the lunch break in north London after they were sent into bat first by South African skipper Temba Bavuma. At the end of the first session, Smith walked back undefeated on 26, with all-rounder Webster joining the veteran batter after the fall of Travis Head right on the stroke of lunch.

The teams were greeted with overcast conditions at the iconic venue and Bavuma had no hesitation in giving his top class pace attack the first chance to take advantage. Rabada repaid his captain with a pair of excellent deliveries that caught the outside edge of Usman Khawaja (zero) and Cameron Green (four), with David Bedingham and Aiden Markram holding on to good catches in the slips to help South Africa’s cause.

Jansen got in on the act when had Marnus Labuschagne (17) edging one through to Kyle Verreynne and the tall left-armer then got the prized wicket of Head for 11 with the final ball of the opening session when the Australian was caught down the leg side.

South Africa are chasing their first major ICC trophy since clinching the Knockout (now known as the Champions Trophy) in 1998. In contrast, Australia, the current top-ranked side and 2023 WTC champions, have a rich history of success in white-ball tournaments.

Meanwhile, Javagal Srinath, who is officiating the high-stakes game as the match referee, is the sole Indian connection in the contest.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings 190/5 (at tea) (Steven Smith 66, Beau Webster 55 not out, Alex Carey 22 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/35, Marco Jansen 2/49, Aiden Markram 1/5) vs South Africa.