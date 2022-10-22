Skipper Buttler to exercise extreme caution against Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan: Morgan

Follow Us:
England will be hoping to start off their bid for the T20 World Cup championship with a victory.

October 22, 2022

In the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 Group 1 match between the two teams later on Saturday, former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has advised  england’s  white ball skipper Jos Buttler to play with caution against charismatic Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, because he has the potential to cause a lot of misery.

In 2021, England campaign was suddenly ended by New Zealand in the quarterfinalT20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, but throughout the tournamnet England remain strong contenders.

“England’s strongest player is their captain, Jos Buttler, and he has a terrible record against Rashid Khan. If he turns over Jos (Buttler) early in the game, I think it’s going to cause a big headache for England,” Morgan was quoted as saying by ICC.

Morgan predicted it would be far from a straightforward assignment for England, saying Rashid Khan could make the difference between Buttler’s side winning or losing the opening fixture.

“Against England, I think he (Rashid Khan) could be the winning or the losing of the game.”

While seeking an early upset to prove to the rest of the competition that they are serious this time around, Afghanistan won’t need any encouragement.

(inputs from IANS)

