Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training.

“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs,” the Premier League said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the German Bundesliga returned to action after a 65-day break due to the pandemic. Spanish LaLiga is also aiming a mid-June return.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed that all its competitions, including Serie A, have been further suspended until June 14 amid the global pandemic.

The Serie A is one of the leagues in Europe that did not announce a premature end to the season. The French Ligue 1 thus far remains the only one among the continent’s top five leagues to have done so with PSG declared champions.