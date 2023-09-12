Shreyas yet to fully recover from back spasm, unavailable for SL game, says BCCI

India batter Shreyas Iyer will not be available for Tuesday’s Asia Cup Super 4 game against Sri Lanka as he is yet to fully recover from back spasm, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The BCCI said that Iyer had been advised to rest by the medical team has not travelled with Team India to the R Premadasa Stadium.

“Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India’s Super 4 match against Sri Lanka,” BCCI said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Iyer suffered back spasms in the practice session ahead of Sunday’s Super 4 match against Pakistan, with Rahul given an ODI game in a last-minute decision.

The 28-year-old had recently returned to the squad following a back injury, and had played in both of India’s group-stage encounters against Pakistan and Nepal.

Iyer’s fitness will be under close observation, given that this is the third occasion in the last six months or so when the batter has experienced back issue.

His previous back injury forced him to sit out during a portion of the home series against Australia and the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) season.