Impressed by the maiden ODI ton of India’s the number 4 Shreyas Iyer, BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised the right-handed batsman.

Iyer on Wednesday scored 103 runs off 107 balls with the help of 11 fours and a six to help India post 347 for 4 against New Zealand in the first ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

However, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor smoked the Indian bowlers all around the park to help the Kiwis win the match by 4 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It’s his first century. Very nice,” Ganguly said at Eden Gardens on Wednesday as quoted by IANS.

Chasing a 348-run target, Henry Nicholls (78) and Kiwi skipper Tom Latham (69) also helped New Zealand’s cause. Meanwhile, Taylor’s unbeaten 109 off 84 balls included 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Earlier, Latham won the toss and opted to bowl. The decision proved to be right at the beginning as India lost debutants Prithvi Shaw (20) and Mayank Agarwal (32), getting reduced to 54 for 2. However, some good batting in the middle helped India reach a competitive total of 347 for 4, courtesy KL Rahul’s 88 not out off 64.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee scalped two wickets but conceded 85 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme claimed a wicket each.

Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Latham was leading New Zealand in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is out for the first two ODIs due to shoulder injury.

Brief Scores: India: 347/4 (Shreyas Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88*); New Zealand: 348/6 (Ross Taylor 109*, Henry Nicholls 78)

(With inputs from IANS)