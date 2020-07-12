Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan seems to be spending some quality time with his loved ones. The left-handed batsman like many other cricketers around the world who are free from cricketing duties due to the extended break due to the health emergency has been quite active on social media lately keeping his fans entertained and engaged.

Dhawan used a famous quote from French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery as a caption for the post.

“Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” -Antoine de Saint-Exupery,” Dhawan captioned his post in which he shared an adorable picture with his wife Ayesha Dhawan.

Many of the Dhawan’s teammates including Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to Dhawan’s post.

The southpaw was expected to return to action in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year but the tournament stands postponed indefinitely owing to the world health emergency. It remains to be seen whether or not IPL will happen this year although several media reports are claiming that it might happen in the month of October if the T20 World Cup is postponed.