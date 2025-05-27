Shashank Singh praises Shreyas Iyer’s leadership after Punjab Kings seals top-two finish

Batsman Shashank Singh of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) praised team captain Shreyas Iyer after the club’s decisive seven-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur, a result that secured them a top-two finish in the points table and a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Singh emphasized the tremendous influence Iyer has had on the team’s culture and atmosphere since assuming leadership during the post-game news conference.

“Shreyas is a dear friend. I’ve known him for the past 10-15 years,” Shashank said.

“To be very honest, playing under him, with him being the captain, is one of the best things that has happened to me,” he stated.

Singh emphasized Iyer’s inclusive leadership style, highlighting how the captain’s strategy goes well beyond the field of play.

“The way he gives freedom to everyone, not just me, but all 25 members of the squad, including the support staff, content team, media team, logistics, it’s truly commendable,” he said.

He also discussed the ethos of the Punjab Kings team, which is led by head coach Ricky Ponting and player Iyer. The culture that Ricky Sir and Shreyas have fostered is something we all value. The primary motto they have underlined is “We love each other, we care for each other,” Shashank stated.

“They think the outcomes will take care of themselves if we preserve that culture and take care of one another,” he continued. This season, Punjab Kings, led by Iyer, have become a unified and reliable team, and he will aim to win his second IPL championship.