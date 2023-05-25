Sharath, Sathiyan among four retained by UTT franchises

Country’s top-ranked men’s paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 51) and Asian Games bronze medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR56) are among the four players retained by respective franchises for the Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).



The league is scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13-30.



Defending champions Chennai Lions have retained ten-time national champion Sharath Kamal, while UTT Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi TTC have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the fore.

Star female paddler Manika Batra (WR39) has been retained by Bengaluru Smashers with the retention transfer originating from her former franchise, while Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar will continue at U Mumba TT.