After Shane Warne put up his ‘Baggy Green’ cap for auction to donate the amount in the Australian bushfire relief efforts, the bid has crossed $A500,000 announced Warne on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former Australian cricketer informed that the current bid for his Test cap stands at $A520,000. He wrote, “Wow! This is incredible. Thank you so so much. Remember auction closes on Friday the 10th of January at 10 am Melbourne, Australian time. Not long to go, so please place a bid here. Thank you so much again for this maxing generosity.”

Wow ! This is incredible. Thankyou so so much. Remember auction closes on Friday the 10th of January at 10am Melbourne, Australian time. Not long to go, so please place a bid here. Thankyou so much again for this amazing generosity !!!! https://t.co/S5QTBu3ykk pic.twitter.com/VbNJAQGxlk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Other than Warner, ex-Australian pacer Jeff Thompson has also out his cap up for auction. “It is hard to say what these pieces may go for. But I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now,” Thompson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Warne had announced about his initiative on Monday in a statement he had published on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all. Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too.”

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has led me to auction my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my Test career,” he added.

The 50-year-old has joined a growing list of cricketers who have already pledged a donation to the relief efforts. Australian cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short have announced that they will donate $A250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League.