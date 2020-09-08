Former Australia spinner Shane Warne wants this year’s Boxing Day Test between India and Australia to be played at the traditional venue of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With Cricket Australia (CA) all set to announce the schedule of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this week, media reports have stated that the Boxing Day Test can be moved out of the MCG due to a spike in the positive cases of COVID-19 in Victoria’s capital city.

“Cricket is the 2nd biggest sport in the world behind soccer(fact) & the biggest day on the Aust sporting calendar is the Boxing Day test. We must try & do everything possible to keep it at the MCG this year. FYI- The Melb Cup & the AFL GF are the next biggest events in Aust! (sic),” Warne said in a tweet.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Adelaide Oval is prepared to host back-to-back Tests, including a day-night match as well as the Boxing Day against India in case the MCG is not available.

“We didn’t think it was acceptable to have the team return from a high-risk overseas location and then take part in normal training activities outside of quarantine, before flying out to another state to play games.” Mark McGowan, the Premier of the WA state government, was quoted as saying in the report.

“There were just too many risks in the model put forward by Cricket Australia. We need to remain vigilant and do the right thing by all Western Australians and not take unnecessary chances.”

Also, Perth was Earlier selected as the venue for the first Test of the four-match series. But with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requesting CA to allow their players to train during the quarantine period inside the bio-bubble, the opening match might also be rescheduled.

“We acknowledge the WA government has a firm position on quarantine and border arrangements,” a CA spokesperson said.

“The Australian men’s team will not be quarantining in Perth upon their return from the UK,” he added.

CA had, however, said that it was keeping the possibility to host the series between India and Australia in one or two venues in case the COVID-19 situation in the future makes it hard to stage matches in different venues.