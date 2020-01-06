Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne received a lot of praise after he announced that he will be auctioning his baggy green cap, which is awarded to Australian players when they make their Test debuts, in order to raise funds for the country’s bushfire victims.

Praising Warner’s move, cricketer turned commentator, Michael Vaughan said: “This is incredible .. My bid is 25k Aussie Dollars ..”

This is incredible .. My bid is 25k Aussie Dollars .. 👍 https://t.co/ByOkzJDkGO — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2020

“Special stuff!” said former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Piers Morgan said: “Wow. I know what that baggy green means to Warnie. Amazing gesture. Please bid generously.”

Wow. I know what that baggy green means to Warnie. Amazing gesture. Please bid generously. 👏👏 https://t.co/olmfWEsbJN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2020

“Thanks Foxy !” said New Zealand golfer Ryan fox.

At least twenty-four people have lost their lives so far, with over 1,800 homes damaged in the bushfires in Australia. Two people are missing in New South Wales, the nation’s most populous state.

The fires have been fuelled by tinder-dry conditions after three years of drought that experts say has been exacerbated by climate change, a factor that has sparked a sharp political debate in recent days.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has led me to auction my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my Test career,” Warne had said in a statement.

“I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need,” the 50-year-old had added.