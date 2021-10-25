Shaheen Afridi set the tone for the game last night says Pujara

After the 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday, Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara took to Koo and said it was Shaheen Afridi’s opening spell that set the tone for the game.

Pujara said, “Toss/ dew definitely played a role, but I felt Shaheen’s opening spell set the tone for the game”.

Indian international cricketer who plays Test cricket for India said in a Koo Post, “Not the ideal start to the campaign for the team on the day, India has plenty of time to regroup, and am sure the team will bounce back strongly”.

Cheteshwar Pujara is an Indian international cricketer who plays Test cricket for India and represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket. He is a right-handed batsman who made his first-class debut for Saurashtra in December 2005 and made his Test debut at Bangalore in October 2010.