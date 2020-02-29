After humbling Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last group match at the ongoing T20 World Cup, India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the team doesn’t want to stop opener Shafali Verma from playing big shots.

“Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don’t want to stop her,” said Harmanpreet after the match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

In the opening match of the ongoing World Cup, Shafali had scored 29 runs off 15 balls to give India a blazing start in a match they won by 17 runs. The teenager was once again the cynosure of all eyes against Bangladesh as she smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes.

In India’s third match, Shafali scored 46 runs off 34 balls and followed it with a 47 off 34 against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The skipper feels that Shafali should enjoy and continue carrying out the fireworks for India.

“She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game,” said Harmanpreet.

Chasing 114 at Junction Oval in Melbourne, India raced towards winning total in less than 15 overs with Shafali giving a quick start as usual. However, the 16-year-old missed a well-deserving half-century and got out to Shashikala Siriwardene in the 11th over. Though the damage was done till then.

Earlier, opting to bat first Sri Lankan batters had a tough day at the office as the Indian bowlers dominated them thoroughly. Radha Yadav was the star of the pack as she returned with her career-best figure in T20I cricket 4/23.