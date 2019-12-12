After it was almost a given that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar would leave the club, he remained put at the club since any sort of deal concerning him failed to materialise. However, now he has claimed that he is, in fact, happy at the club and is focused on helping them win the UEFA Champions League.

Earlier in October, the Brazil International had gone on record stating that he wanted to leave the Parc des Princes, a couple of years after he was included in PSG from Barcelona for a record transfer fee.

However, Neymar seems to have moved on from then and maybe has changed his mind. Yet again.

“I’m happy in Paris,” he told RMC Sport. “I’m happy when I play football.

“What I like best is being out on the field, no matter where I am. Where there are two posts, a ball and team-mates, I am happy,” he added.

“It is important for us to still be in the competition (UEFA Champions League) come February, and it is very important for me too,” said Neymar, who missed out on the last-16 defeat to Manchester United in the previous edition.

“I was not there last year and we have to think about the fans and do all we can to be at our best,” he concluded.