Italy’s top-flight Serie A clubs said Wednesday they want to return to competition on June 13 if they get the all-clear from the government.

“Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated,” Lega Serie A said in a statement.

All sport in Italy has been suspended since March 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.