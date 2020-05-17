Serie A clubs are all set to resume full squad training on May 18 after the Italian government gave them a green light. The government had hinted last week that if the clubs agreed to follow the health protocols and social distancing measures, they would be allowed to resume group training sessions.

“From May 18 retail stores, hairdressers, beauticians, bars, restaurants, pubs, football teams’ training sessions and museums will start again,” said the country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a press conference on Saturday as quoted by IANS.

“But always in compliance with the regulations and with the control of the Region.”

“We need to understand if the conditions for the resumption of the football championship can be fulfilled in maximum safety. We need to have some more guarantees, we hope to arrive as soon as possible,” he said.

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora and health minister Roberto Speranza had earlier said in a joint statement that the government’s technical scientific committee (CTS) largely accepted the Italian Football Federation FIGC protocol for a resumption of group sessions.

“The opinion requested by the government from the Technical Scientific Committee confirms the line of prudence,” the ministers’ statement said.

“The indications of the CTS, which are to be considered stringent and binding, will be sent to the Federation for the necessary adjustments of the protocol in order to allow for the safe resumption of team training starting from May 18.”

Clubs had earlier voted for June 13 as a potential restart date for the league, although this date is yet to be finalised. Individual training had resumed last week on Monday with strict social distancing rules in place.

“Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated,” Lega Serie A said in a statement.

Serie A is one of the top four football leagues in Europe that did not decide to announce a premature ending to the 2019-20 season. The French Ligue 1 and Dutch Eredivisie have already closed their respective seasons.

While England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga are yet to decide on a restart date, Germany’s Bundesliga resumed matches behind closed doors on Saturday.

