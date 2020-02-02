In the Serie A encounter between Cristiano Ronaldo and Fiorentina, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace of penalties as he achieved a record last achieved in December 2005. The star striker continued his goal-scoring streak when he took the field on Sunday at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Ronaldo first converted a 40th-minute penalty to help Juventus take the lead. He then converted yet another penalty in the 80th minute of the match to add another goal against his name in the Serie A this season. His second penalty conversion also marked his 50th goal for Juventus.

Matthijs de ligt’s header that found the back of the net in injury time set up beautifully by Paulo Dybala ensured that Juve end the match six points clear at the top of the Serie A table and reach their record 1,600th Serie A win.

The five-time Ballon d’Or Winner has now scored in nine successive Serie A matches, becoming the first Juve player since David Trezeguet who achieved the same in 2005.

Ronaldo now has 19 goals in the Serie A this season, with 14 of those coming in his last nine appearances. He is only behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the goal-scoring charts who has scored 23 goals this season.