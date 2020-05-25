The 2019-20 season of Serie A, which stands suspended for more than two months due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, may resume on June 13 or 20, said Italy’s Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora.

“We are working on two possible dates to begin Serie A games, on June 13 or 20. The protocol arrived for resuming the season and it is very similar to the one that was agreed for training. On Thursday, we’ll decide if and when to resume,” he added. Defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio after 26 games when the league was halted,” Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying to Rai TG3.

“This emergency has shown some critical issues in the world of football that we will face in a general reform that will happen before the end of the summer,” Spadafora said.”Among those issues, we include allowing women’s football players to become professional athletes,” he added.

However, in a notice earlier this month the Italian government had announced that sporting fixtures across the country would not be allowed before June 14. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had echoed the same and said that the Serie A would not violate the government’s guidelines.

The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had signed off a decree earlier this month banning “events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline” until June 14.

“FIGC takes note of the decisions taken in the May 17 decree […] and, taken note of the suspension of events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline, in private or public places, until June 14, 2020, […] has prolonged the suspension of sporting activity until June 14, 2020,” a FIGC statement had said as quoted by Sky Sports.