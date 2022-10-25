Serena Williams hints for her come-back

After previously declaring retirement on August 9, the former world No.1 tennis player Serena Williams has stated on Monday that she has not officially retired and that the likelihood of her playing again is “extremely high.”

“I am not retired,” Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company. “The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court,” she added.

She announced her retirement from tennis on August 9 and played her last game in US Open , saying she is “evolving away” from the sport.

Serena has won the most Grand Slam singles championships ever won by a player in the Open Era and the second-most overall, only behind Margaret Court’s 24 titles, are held by Serena, who has won 23 of them.

The 40-year-old tennis pro claimed that the word “evolution” best describes what she is doing and that she wants to expand her family.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” Serena said in an article for Vogue magazine.