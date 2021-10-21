Sehwag crosses 1 lakh followers mark on Koo app within 15 days of joining

In just 15 days since joining the multi-language microblogging platform, cricket legend Virender Sehwag has surpassed 1 lakh followers on Koo App.

Sehwag’s smart retorts and odd comments on his @VirenderSehwag handle have gained a lot of popularity on the made-in-India platform, which allows Indians to express themselves in their own language.

Besides Sehwag, leading cricket stars like Venkatesh Prasad, Nikhil Chopra, Syed Saba Karim, Piyush Chawla, Hanuma Vihari, Joginder Sharma, Praveen Kumar, VRV Singh, Amol Muzumdar, Vinod Kambli, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta have joined Koo App and now enjoy huge followings as they Koo actively to connect with fans.

“We are elated that a legend like Virender Sehwag has crossed the 100,000 milestones in such a short span of time. Koo is increasingly becoming the platform of choice for conversations in native languages across multiple topics. Cricket is an emotion for us Indians and conversations around matches are bound to stimulate engagement on social media. Through our platform, users now have the opportunity to engage with their favourite players and commentators in a language of their choice. We are confident that Koo will be the go-to micro-blogging platform for users to indulge in during the World Cup and beyond,” Said a Koo spokesperson