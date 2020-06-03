Out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday shared a throwback picture wherein he can be seen enjoying a laugh with former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate MS Dhoni.

Raina uploaded the photo on social media with the caption: “To Moments that matter #throwback”

Raina has revealed that unlike previous editions, Dhoni was preparing in a different way for this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which currently stands indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhoni and Raina had started their preparations for IPL 13 from March 3 for the tournament earlier slated to stand from March 29.

“The first few days he took it lightly and just focused on going to the gym but he was playing the shots beautifully and his fitness level was great and he was not getting tired,” Raina said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show as quoted by IANS.

“His preparations were different this time, I have played with him over the years with the national side and IPL getting ready but it was different this time, so I just hope the matches can start quickly then everyone can see how well prepared he is and see what I saw myself LIVE in the two months of camp that we had,” he added.

Dhoni is longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than ten months. He last played a competitive match was the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July last year.

(With inputs from IANS)