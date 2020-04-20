With the lockdown in India getting extended till May 3 and people asked to adhere to social distancing, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar cuts his own hairs saying he always enjoys doing different things.

“From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. ‪How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?” wrote Tendulkar in the post which had a series of pictures of the former cricketer cutting his hair.

The coronavirus has so far claimed at least 543 lives in India and has infected over 17,265.

After donating a reported sum of Rs 50 lakh to help India in its fight against COVID-19, Tendulkar also pledged to help 5000 people with their ration for a month with the help of an NGO named Apnalaya as the country is in the middle of a lockdown in an attempt to beat the spread of the virus.

The only Indian sportsperson to be given the Bharat Ratna honour, Tendulkar, will provide ration to people belonging to the underprivileged section of the society for an entire month.

The classy right-hander Tendulkar has scored 34,357 international runs across all the three formats – 18,426 in ODIs and 15,921 in Tests. Apart from this, he is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries (51 Tests and 49 ODIs).