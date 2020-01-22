Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared a nostalgic photo in correspondence to the ongoing ‘art and artist’ meme trend on social media.

Taking the famous picture of Sourav Ganguly taking off his shirt after India won the 2002 Natwest Series, Kaif referred to it as the art, while tthe artist section contained a picture of him, Yuvraj Singh and Ganguly lifting the trophy.

Chasing 326, the Indian team were off to a flying start after Virender Sehwag and skipper Ganguly added more than 100 runs for the first wicket in less than 15 overs. However, as Ganguly departed after playing 43-ball knock of 63, the Indian middle-order witnessed a collapse. Five wickets were lost in a span of 40 runs and the visitors were reduced to 146/5.

Needing 180 runs in 26 overs, then youngsters Yuvraj and Kaif had joined forces to script what is still considered as India’s greatest-ever One Day International victory.

The duo not only stood firm but scored runs at the required rate to take India to a historic win at the Lord’s. Kaif and Yuvraj added 121 runs for the sixth wicket. But Yuvraj’s (69 off 63) departure at a crucial juncture of the match had put the pressure back into the Indians.

However, the 2000 U19 World Cup-winning captain Kaif continued with his resistance and added 47 runs with tailender Harbhajan Singh to take India into the touching distance of the winning total. Despite with two more wickets falling, Kaif dramatically won the game for the Men in Blue and was deservingly awarded the man of the match for his 75-ball 87.