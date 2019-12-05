After former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq called Jasprit Bumrah a “baby bowler, his statement doesn’t seem to have gone down pretty well with the cricket fans.

Memes and hilarious reactions have flooded the internet where Razzaq has been kept at the receiving end following his claim that he would have dominated Bumrah if they played in the same era.

Here’s how fans on Twitter are reacting.

Speaking in an interview with Pakistani news portal Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq claimed that India pace spearhead Bumrah would have been a baby in front of him had he still been active now.

He further stated that he could have easily outplayed Bumrah as he has faced the likes of Australian great Glenn Mcgrath and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

“I could have easily dominated and attacked him as I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram,” said the veteran of 265 ODI matches.