After former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq called Jasprit Bumrah a “baby bowler, his statement doesn’t seem to have gone down pretty well with the cricket fans.

Memes and hilarious reactions have flooded the internet where Razzaq has been kept at the receiving end following his claim that he would have dominated Bumrah if they played in the same era.

Here’s how fans on Twitter are reacting.

Abdul Razzaq says he dominated Glenn McGrath so Bumrah is baby bowler in front of him Abdul Razzaq vs Glenn McGrath

Tests – 20 Runs, 113 balls, 2 Outs, 10 Avg

ODIs – 39 Runs, 35 balls, 3 Outs, 13 Avg I remember he once said Ahmed Shahzad is more talented than Sachin & Virat 🤣 — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) December 4, 2019

Dear Abdul Razzaq,

Your batting average is less than 30 in every format of game and you are thinking that You can dominate JASPREET BUMRAH 😂😂😂

Enjoy Retirement.

Don’t create problems for your youngster team by such statements#Bumrah #Razzaq — Dr anjali (@cricketdoctor) December 4, 2019

Every other Pakistani cricketer after #AbdulRazzaq‘s comment on Bumrah🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UhgoZJfo0x — Sarcastic Stud (@MrSarcasticSTUD) December 4, 2019

#AbdulRazzaq “Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me. I could have easily dominated & attacked him.”

Bumrah: pic.twitter.com/O3YUBfvMWD — Ashish Ram (@AshishRam12) December 4, 2019

Abdul Razzaq: “Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.”

🤷🏻‍♀️😂🤭 @imVkohli @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/5tXVWWJKAH — TikhiPuri🌶️ (@meethipanipuri) December 5, 2019

Umesh yadav is way better hitter and bowler than abdul razzaq 😂 — Dr anjali (@cricketdoctor) December 5, 2019

Speaking in an interview with Pakistani news portal Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq claimed that India pace spearhead Bumrah would have been a baby in front of him had he still been active now.

He further stated that he could have easily outplayed Bumrah as he has faced the likes of Australian great Glenn Mcgrath and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

“I could have easily dominated and attacked him as I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram,” said the veteran of 265 ODI matches.