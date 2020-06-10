In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared a picture along with her dad Prakash Padukone on the occasion of the badminton legend’s 65th birthday. In her post, Deepika described her dad as the greatest off-screen hero.

“To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Papa,” the Chennai Express actress captioned the post.

The Mysuru-born badminton star has gold medals to his credit which he won at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and the All England Championships in 1980 and has been awarded the Badminton Association of India’s Lifetime Achievement Award among many other esteemed laurels.

Before entering the entertainment industry as an actor, Deepika too was a badminton player. The top-rated star was last seen in Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar and would next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83, in which she would play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.