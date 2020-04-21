Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday shared a photo on social media of his workout to “improve mind and body”.

The whole world is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, all the sporting events are also on a halt at present with the sports personalities keeping themselves fit by working out at their homes.

Workout to improve mind and body 🚴🏻💪🏻#stayactive pic.twitter.com/89cXZn3WoB — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 20, 2020

It is worth noting that five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Lionel Messi’s arch-rival Ronaldo is set to become the first footballer and the third sports person overall to cross career earnings over 1 billion US dollars despite a huge 3.8 million Euro wage cut from his current employers Juventus.

With the world fighting the pandemic Coronavirus, Ronaldo on April 11 has urged everyone to unite and support each other in this “very difficult moment”.

Notably, the Serie A competition where Ronaldo plays for his current club Juventus has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the players of the team were quarantined after Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paolo Dybala tested positive for COVID-19. However, Matuidi and Rugani have recovered from the virus.

Despite the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the pandemic, Ronaldo is keeping himself fit with tough workout regimes. The Portuguese, who is known for his great fitness level, has been maintaining his right shape inside his seven-story mansion.