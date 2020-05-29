Football talisman and star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday went out with wife and children on a cycle ride.

The Portuguese forward shared a photo from his official Instagram account wherein he can be seen enjoying the ride with partner Georgina Rodriguez, two sons and two daughters.

View this post on Instagram Family Bike Ride 🚴🏼👌🏼❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 28, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Ronaldo last week resumed training in Turin as football clubs in Italy look to get the players geared up before resuming the sport in the country.

The Portuguese striker returned to Italy earlier this month after practicing self-isolation with his family in his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

After returning to Italy on May 5, he was under mandatory two-week quarantine and has finally reported for training on Tuesday last week.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 33 thousand lives in the country and has affected over 2.31 lakh, as per the data obtained from Worldometer.

However, the Italian government has given Serie A the nod to restart play on June 20.

The decision, announced by Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora after less than an hour of virtual discussions with officials from the Italian Football Federation and representatives of Serie A, players, coaches, and referees on Thursday, comes after weeks of contentious talks and widespread media speculation on the topic.

(With inputs from IANS)