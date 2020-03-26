As India, like many other nations of the world, fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday came up with an innovative idea to make people understand the importance of staying indoor.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the BCCI has shown simple steps in a Twitter thread, named “How to battle coronavirus – A friendly guide”, which people can follow and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

How to battle Coronavirus – A friendly Guide😎 pic.twitter.com/wbtpSMte6t — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

✅ Stay indoors 🏠

❌ DO NOT venture out pic.twitter.com/9AXCrOIeLG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance ⬅️➡️ pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands🧤 pic.twitter.com/g2y1A6E5fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Help with household chores 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BJApOZ99Fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Pass on important information to everyone🗣️ pic.twitter.com/AqghBblgif — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

The nation has been put under a complete lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which has already infected more than 600 people in India and killed 15.

Celebrities from all walks of life, including cricketers, have been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the health authorities and government — in particular to practice social distancing and stay indoors.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and many others have urged the countrymen to stay at home as “this simple task can save millions of lives” during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

(With IANS inputs)