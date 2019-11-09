After getting banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly turned his focus into football during his time away from cricket.

Representing a team called Footy Hags in Bangladesh, the number one One Day International (ODI) all-rounder Hasan played a complete 11-a-side game against the Korean Expat at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka.

The Footy Hags shared pictures of the game on their Facebook post and wrote, “We played 11 a side on a full size pitch at the Army Stadium against the Korean Expat team today. We won 3-2. Good to have Shakib Al Hasan back in the Footy Hags Team.”

Other than Hasan, several other players from the original underground football teams like Seven Nation Army, DOHS United and Powerplay Puffs were also included in the Footy Hags side, reported Indian Express.

The 32-year-old has been a known football enthusiast and his love for the game was on full display back in August 2016 when he had led Bangladesh Tigers to a 4-1 win against the Footy Hags in 2016 at the Old DOHS Ground in Dhaka.

Riyad Shahir Ahmed Husain, a player of Footy Hags, also posted pictures of the game on his Facebook profile.

Hasan has been banned from all forms of cricket, on October 29, for two years (one year suspended) after investigations revealed that he had failed to report approaches from an alleged Indian bookie named Deepak Agarwal.

His band ends on October 29, 2020, and thus the star cricketer is likely to miss next year’s ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia next year from October 8 to November 15.

In his absence, Mahmudullah is leading Bangladesh in a three-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against India. After two matches the series strands level at 1-1.

Hasan’s place as the Test captain has been given to Mominul Haque.