After Ronaldinho was arrested in Paraguay last week for entering the country with a fake passport, the Brazilian football great’s first picture has emerged online from inside the prison.

39-year-old Ronaldinho was arrested with his brother Roberto Assis, 49, after police raided their presidential suite at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club, around 15km south of Asuncion, late on Wednesday last week.

“Mr Ronaldinho has a false passport. That is a crime and that’s why his arrest has been ordered. I respect his sports popularity, but the law needs to be respected no matter who you are,” Paraguay’s interior minister Euclides Acevedo had said local radio station AM 1080 as quoted by IANS.

However, Ronaldinho’s lawyer has said the footballer was not deliberately trying to enter Paraguay with a fake passport and demanded he should be released by the authorities.

Ronaldinho, on his part, has said the passports had been given him by people who had invited him to attend conferences sponsored by charities working with disadvantaged children. According to him, his documents were given by Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has been jailed.

