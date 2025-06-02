PM Modi: India, Paraguay stand united in fight against terror

Appreciating Paraguay for its strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Paraguay stand united in the fight against the menace. He said there is an immense possibility of cooperation between the two countries to combat shared challenges such as cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking.

Welcoming the visiting President of Paraguay, Mr Santiago Pena, the PM also stated that India and Paraguay are integral parts of the Global South. ”Our hopes, aspirations and challenges are similar. And this is why we can learn from each other’s experiences to deal with these challenges effectively,” he added.

Briefing the media on the talks between the two leaders, Mr P. Kuamaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “This visit comes soon after the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep appreciation to Paraguay for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and the Government of India. Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations. On behalf of the Paraguayan people, President Pena expressed his deep solidarity with the victims and families of the terrorist attack.”

The PM observed that Paraguay is an important partner of India in South America. ”Our geographies may be different, but we share the same democratic values, and care for the well-being of people,” he said.

He said he could see new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, healthcare, defence, railways, space, and overall economic partnership. He also noted that India has a Preferential Trade Agreement with MERCOSUR (a trading bloc in South America) and the two sides can work together to further expand it.

The PM was happy that India could extend support to Paraguay by sharing its vaccines during the COVID pandemic. ”We look forward to continuing this spirit of cooperation by sharing more of our capabilities,” he added.

He was confident that the visit of the Paragyaun leader would add new strength to the pillars of trust, trade, and close cooperation in bilateral relations. It will also add new dimensions to India-Latin America relations.

Earlier in the day, President Pena, who is in India on a three-day visit, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome along with a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station.

Sharing an update on X, Mr Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Bienvenido, President @SantiPenap! President @SantiPenap of Paraguay has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India, to a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by MoS Harsh Malhotra @hdmalhotra at the airport. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship.”