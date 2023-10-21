Sarthak Chavan, Abdul Basim grab pole positions at National Motorcycle Racing

Teenagers, Sarthak Chavan from Pune and Chennai collegian Abdul Basim put in sizzling laps to qualify for pole position in their respective categories as the fifth and final round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.

The 16-year-old Sarthak, who joined Petronas TVS Racing team this season, took pole position in the premier Pro-stock 301-400cc Open category with a best lap of one minute, 50.854 seconds.

Qualifying for P2 was championship leader, Chennai’s Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) who clocked a best of 01:51.076 despite nursing a healing left shoulder that was dislocated following a crash in the previous round. Completing the front row was Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) with a hot lap of 01:51.823.

Later, 17-year-old Abdul Basim of Gulf Rockers Racing team, the younger brother of KY Ahamed who last month participated in the Moto3 class of Indian MotoGP, put in a lap of 02:07.685 for his maiden pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, ahead of Vadodara’s Adit Shah (Axor Sparks Racing, 02:08.260) and Bengaluru’s Manvith Reddy K (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, 02:08.253).

In the other premier category, the Pro-Stock 165cc Open, KY Ahamed (01:56.224) of Petronas TVS Racing was the quickest in the practice session, followed by team-mates Sarthak Chavan (01:57.069) and Chiranth Vishwanath (01:57.540).

Mumbai’s Sarah Khan, with a hot lap of 02:13.553, qualified for the pole position in the Girls (Apache RTR 200) category, ahead of Chennai’s Nadine Faith Balaji (02:14.714) and Pune’s Saimah Ajaz Baig (02:16.499).