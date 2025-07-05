Sanju Samson tops KCL auction with record bid despite recent absence

Sanju Samson’s stock in Kerala cricket remains strong despite recent setbacks, as the star wicketkeeper-batter became the highest-paid player at the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) auction on Saturday. The Kochi Blue Tigers secured his services for a record ₹26.60 lakh.

The upcoming season of the KCL will mark Samson’s return to domestic cricket under the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) banner, following his omission from the previous season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was left out of the squad after skipping a pre-tournament training camp, a decision that drew criticism at the time.

This will also be Samson’s first competitive appearance since the conclusion of IPL 2025. Representing Rajasthan Royals, he played nine matches before a side strain ruled him out of the final stretch of the season. The Royals endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth with just four wins in 14 matches.

Although named the brand ambassador for the inaugural edition of the KCL, Samson had opted out last year to focus on his international commitments. Since then, he has solidified his place in India’s T20I squad as a frontline opener, registering three centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod, formerly with Mumbai Indians, emerged as the second-highest signing at ₹13.8 lakh, followed by seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who fetched ₹12.6 lakh.

Teenage left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur, who made headlines during IPL 2025 after being picked by MI for ₹30 lakh, was retained by Alleppey Ripples for the second edition of the KCL. He is set to return to action after recovering from an injury that cut short his IPL stint, where he impressed with six wickets in five matches.