In a recent development, former India batsman-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who was removed from BCCI’s commentary panel earlier this year, has requested the Indian Cricket Board to include him in the panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) rescheduled to be played in UAE in September-November. The same has been confirmed in a report carried by the Times of India (TOI).

The report further claims that Manjrekar sent an email to BCCI assuring the top officials that he would “stick to the guidelines” laid out by the board.

“Respected members of the Apex Council, hope you all keeping well. You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon,” Manjrekar stated in the email as quoted by Times of India.

“I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time may be there was not enough clarity on this issue. Thanks very much, Regards,” he further said in the email

Meanwhile, the same report by TOI also confirms that former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar will be travelling to UAE for his IPL commentary stint amid speculations that the 71-year-old might be doing virtual commentary from studios in Mumbai owing to the coronavirus crisis.