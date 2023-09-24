Sandeep Kumar, Chetan Korada score double

Chennai drivers Sandeep Kumar and Chetan Korada won a race apiece in the premier MRF Formula 2000 category to headline the concluding day’s proceedings in the second round of the MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

The other winners today were Jai Prashanth Venkat, Chetan Surineni, Viswas Vijayaraj, Gurunath Meiyappan, Akkineni Anand Prasad, Diljith TS and Angad Matharoo in various categories.

Sandeep Kumar finished the weekend winning two of the three races while Korada took the honours in Race-2. Korada brought into play his 17-year race experience to negotiate a slippery track following heavy overnight rains to win a raging battle against much younger opponents in the MRF Formula 2000 category this morning. The 36-year old Korada, thus became the first-ever competitor to win a race with a prosthetic leg. It was also his first win in this category.

Sandeep Kumar also had to fight hard for his second win of the weekend that put him 16 points clear of Korada in the championship standings.

Bengaluru’s Chetan Surineni also scored a double in the Formula 1600 class with wins in Race-1 and 3 while Mumbai’s Veer Sheth claimed top spot in Race-2.

Veteran Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts), won the premier Indian Touring Cars race for a double .

Chennai’s Akkineni Anand Prasad (Team Performance Racing) and Diljith TS (DTS Racing) from Thrissur, completed three wins each in the Indian Junior Touring Cars and Super Stock categories.

Later, last year’s champion Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) from Nellore, held off team-mate Diljith TS in a close finish to also score a double in the Formula LGB 1300 category.

Meanwhile, 36-year old Jai Prashanth Venkat (Coimbatore) ended the unbeaten run of Angad Matharoo (Chennai) in Race-2 of the MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) category with a fine win with little separating the two at the finish line. H

However, Matharoo bounced back in style by winning Race-3 with ease for his fifth success in six outings across two rounds.