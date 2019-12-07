Liverpool star Sadio Mane is hopeful that winning more trophies with his club can eventually help him bag the coveted Ballon d’Or award.

It seems like the striker is not satisfied by his fourth rank in the Ballon d’Or Rankings and is desperate to win the award in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi won the award for the record sixth time on Monday and Mane’s Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk finished second. Juventus star Ronaldo finished third to complete the podium finish.

Liverpool notably had four of their players in the top 10 and six in the top 20.

“That means we are a great team with great players and great quality,” Mane told his club’s official website.

“The boys still have a lot to show and hopefully this season we can show it.

“I am very proud and happy to be named fourth in the world. I am looking forward and why not number one, maybe?

“I will do everything possible to win the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool and we’ll see what’s going to happen,” he added.

Mane is expected to start again when the Reds visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

“I think tiredness is in the head. I’m ready to go – I’m feeling fresh again,” he said.

“I expect [to be rested at some point], but when they put me on the bench I respect it and I will be here to push my team-mates because we are in Liverpool.

“Wednesday was a good example with Bobby [Firmino] and Mo [Salah], it meant that other players can get the job. I’m just here and whatever they decide, I am ready to go,” he concluded.