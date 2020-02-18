Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday dedicated his Laureus Sport Award to his entire country, his teammates and his millions of fans across the world.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India’s World Cup win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2011 received the highest number of votes and was thus adjudged the winner of the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

After receiving the award, the Mumbaikar thanked all his fans and well-wishers around the globe who played a crucial role in his life and supported him even when he wasn’t at the peak of his ability.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support! I dedicate this award to India, all my teammates, fans and well-wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket,” Sachin tweeted.

Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support! I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said post receiving the trophy after Tennis legend Boris Becker had announced that it was Sachin who was the winner.

“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)