Yuvraj Singh retired from cricket exactly a year ago on 10 June 2019. During the course of his illustrious career, Yuvi shared the dressing room with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni among other greats of the game

“It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired,” said Tendulkar in a tweet along with an image of him and Yuvraj.

“My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world,” said Tendulkar.

The Man of the Tournament of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 – which India won, Yuvraj last played an International match on 30 June 2017 against West Indies in a One Day International in North Sound.

There cannot be any one standout performance to describe Yuvraj Singh and his invaluable contribution to Indian and World Cricket. But if there was any one particular phase and stage of world cricket which Yuvi ruled, it had to be the 2011 Cricket World Cup during which he was fighting not only the opponents on the pitch but a cancerous tumour in his lung.

The 38-year-old had a dream run in the 2011 World Cup as he scored 362 runs including one century and four fifties. He also picked 15 wickets and won four Man-of-the-Match awards on his way to winning the Man of the Tournament prize.