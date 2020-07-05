Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid tribute to ‘three people’ who according to his own admission played integral roles in his life and career.

In a video that he released on social media handle on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Tendulkar can be seen talking while holding a cricket bat in his hand.

“Whenever I pick up a cricket bat I think of three people who played an integral part in my life in making me who I am today,” Tendulkar said in the video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful. 🙏🏼#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/PB3Oszv97f — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2020

Tendulkar first took the name of his elder brother and said that he was the one who took him to his coach Ramakant Achrekar.

“One thing I know for sure that my brother was not there physically every time I walked out to bat but he was always there mentally. So whenever I walked out, I knew my brother is also walking out with me.”

It was then that he paid tribute to his late coach Achrekar.

“What can I say about Achrekar sir, the number of hours he spent on my batting, taking down all those notes. Be it a match or a practice session, he would note down all those mistakes and areas where I could get better. I spent hours on end discussing cricket with him.”

The third person he paid tribute to was Sachin’s father.

“Third is my father, who always told me, don’t take shortcuts. Prepare yourself properly and above all don’t ever lower your values. However much I talk about these three gentlemen, it is never enough,” he said.