Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and other ex cricketers poured congratulatory messages for Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia after they were selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

Tendulkar also congratulated spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had earlier missed out the opportunity to make his debut for India during the Australia tour late last year due to a shoulder injury.

“Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for (India) is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success,” tweeted Tendulkar on Sunday.

Chakravarthy’s Kolkata Knight Riders team mate and former captain Dinesh Karthik also congratulated the spinner. “Couldn’t be more happier for this boy . Go well @chakaravarthy29 you deserve every bit of this selection #INDvsENG #T20Series,” Karthik tweeted.

“Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys,” former fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweeted.

The selection panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced multiple changes to the T20 International squad that won the T20I series in Australia 2-1 recently.

The BCCI took cognizance of the criticism for ignoring Suryakumar Yadav for Australia tour as they included him in the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

Yadav’s Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan, who recently scored a record-breaking 94-ball 173 (19x6s, 11x4s) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Saturday, has also been called, along with Rajasthan Royals spin-bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

The three performed well in the IPL. Tewatia scored 255 runs and picked 10 wickets in 14 IPL games for Rajasthan Royals while the Mumbai Indians’ batting duo Yadav (480 in 16 matches) and Kishan (516 runs in 14 matches) impressed as well.

Kishan continued his form in other Indian domestic games, getting a 60 in T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, besides 173 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, known for unconventional and mystery spin bowling, also returns after missing the Australia tour due to injury.

However, Sanju Samson has been dropped after poor batting performances in the T20Is in Australia where he aggregated just 48 in three games at an average of 16. He was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant and Kishan as a back-up to KL Rahul.