SA wicket keeper-batter Klassen retires from international cricket

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his international career as he looks to prioritize his T20 league future.

The 33-year-old, who had already announced his Test retirement in January 2024, was primarily a white-ball specialist, and Monday’s announcement means he potentially played his last game for South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to New Zealand in Lahore in March.

During the course of his seven-year international career, he played four Tests, 60 ODIs and and 58 T20Is. Having made his reputation as one of the cleanest hitters of the ball, Klaasen exits ODIs with one of the highest career strike rates. One of his most memorable knocks was a blistering 83-ball 174 against Australia in Centurion.

He also played a key role in South Africa’s runs to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup as well as the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. His dismissal in that final against India for a 27-ball 52 was one of the major turning points in South Africa’s loss.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with,” Klassen said in a statement.

“I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough.

“My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most and there were certain coaches in my career that kept believing in me – to them I will always be grateful.

“To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”

Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa’s director of national teams and high performance, said they respected Klaasen’s decision. “Heinrich has been a true match-winner for South Africa. He was a player capable of changing the course of a game in a matter of overs,” he said. “His commitment and impact in the white-ball formats have been immense, and we thank him for his outstanding service to South African cricket.”

“He has been transparent with Cricket South Africa throughout the past few months, and we fully respect his decision to retire from international cricket. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey,” Nkwe added.

Maxwell bids adieu to 50-overs cricket; will continue in T20Is

Australia’s explosive batter Glenn Maxwell on Monday announced his retirement from one-day internationals effective immediately but he will remain available for T20 internationals and looks set to continue until next year’s T20 World Cup.

The 36-year-old joins fellow two-time ODI World Cup winner Steve Smith in ODI retirement after Australia’s semi-final exit from the Champions Trophy earlier this year. While Maxwell hasn’t officially retired from Test cricket, he is unlikely in Australia’s scheme of things as far as the longest format is concerned.

Maxwell, who made his ODI debut in 2012, announced his decision in an interview on Final Word Podcast. He wraps up his ODI innings, scoring 3,990 runs and picking up 77 wickets from 149 games.

“I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how my body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with [Australia chair of selectors] George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward,” said Maxwell.

“We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him ‘I don’t think I am going to make that, it’s time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own’. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role.

“I always said I wasn’t going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn’t want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons.

“They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is,” he added.

Maxwell’s most iconic ODI performance came in a group stage encounter against Afghanistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Mumbai, when the player smashed an unbeaten 201 from 128 balls while battling severe cramps to lift Australia from 91/7 in pursuit of a target of 293, and seal a memorable win for his side.

The player had four ODI tons and 23 half-centuries, and batted at a strike-rate of 126.70, which is the second-best for a batter with at least 1000 runs in the format.

Looking back at his illustrious ODI career, Maxwell was happy to have featured in some great Australian sides.

“I think back to right at the start I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that.

“Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups and being a part of some great teams,” he said.