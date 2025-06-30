Run like an 18-year-old: Neeraj reveals Jan Zelezny’s golden advice

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed his legendary coach Jan Zelezny’s words of wisdom that he’s trying to bring into his game to refine his craft. Zelezny, the Czech great, who still holds the world record in javelin (98.48 metres), urged Neeraj to shift his focus from sheer power to effortless rhythm.

“The best advice I’ve received came from my coach Jan Zelezny, who also holds the world record in javelin with a throw of 98.48 metres. Whenever I throw, I stay very energetic, but he tells me I need to run in a flow. It shouldn’t feel tight, I should run like an 18-year-old kid without any tension,” said Neeraj.

Advertisement

The reigning world champion admitted that while he has often relied on intensity and aggression, he is now learning to channel that energy into smooth, rhythmic movement, a quality Zelezny believes separates great athletes from the exceptional.

Advertisement

“I’m slowly understanding the concept of flow. I think that in any sport, flow is very important. For example, Roger Federer, he played with such grace and rhythm that it never seemed like he was putting in too much effort. I’m trying to bring that into my training,” Chopra explained while speaking to Star Sports.

As he prepares for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, a World Athletics ‘A’ category meet, the 27-year-old is focussing on this subtle yet significant shift.

Fresh from his recent victories at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike meet, the Panipat-born thrower also expressed admiration for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, saying he would love to have the batting maestro’s ability to thrive under pressure, a quality he believes would enhance his own javelin performances.

“Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally, I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges that come my way with a calm mindset,” said Chopra.

The star thrower also reflected on who among cricketers might make good javelin throwers. He singled out former Australia pacer Brett Lee and India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

“I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years. I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah,” he added.

He even drew a parallel between javelin throwing and MS Dhoni’s signature stroke. “The Helicopter Shot from MS Dhoni resembles a javelin throw in terms of power and technique,” Chopra observed.

On his mental approach to big events, Chopra shared how he handles competition-day nerves and routines. “I try to stay calm on the day of my event. I don’t think too much about it. I just focus on giving my 100 per cent. I try to stay relaxed, eat good food, and rest well,” he said.