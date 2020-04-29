Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday quashed the claims of various media reports which had stated that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has asked him to lead the Proteas again.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, “Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It’s hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone.”

Meanwhile, De Villiers, who had hinted at a probable international comeback ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, might reconsider his decision as the marquee event is facing an existential crisis due to the ongoing global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change,” the swashbuckling batsman was quoted as saying to South Africa’s Rapport newspaper.

“At the moment I feel available but, at the same time, I don’t know how my body will feel then and if I will be fit. If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not, I won’t open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80%,” the veteran added.

Earlier, South Africa coach Mark Boucher had said that the 36-year-old would be considered for a place in the national team squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he remains in good form and proves that he is still “the best man for the job”.