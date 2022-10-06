‘Royal’ chess deals with cheating controversy and “existential threat” crises!!

On September 27, just a day after winning the Julius Baer Generation Cup, the World number one chess player Magnus Carlsen explained on scoail media why he abruptly ended his game against American Hans Niemann.

In the preliminary round of the competition which played on September 19 on Chess.com, Carlsen quit the game after suspecting a foul play, claiming that Niemann had “cheated.”

The Norwegian grandmaster abruptly resigned two weeks after losing to Niemann in the Sinquefield Cup on September 4 and quitting the competition.

The 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Niemann has been charged with cheating allegation by champion Magnus Carlsen.

Carlsen suffered a shocking loss to Niemann in the third round of their match at the Sinquefield Cup.

On September 4, Niemann defeated Carlsen on over the board in Round 3 of the Sinquefield Cup, ending Carlsen’s 53-match unbeaten record.

Niemann, the tournament underdog, managed to pull off a surprising victory over Carlsen while using black pieces. Furthermore, the American grandmaster eclipsed far bigger upsets in the competition by crossing 2700 points on the live rating list and taking the exclusive lead.

Carlsen officially released a statement on social media stating that “At the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, I made the unprecedented professional decision to withdraw from the tournament after my round three game against Hans Niemann.

A week later during the Champions Chess TourCarlsen clarified, “I resigned against Hans Niemann after playing only one move,” adding, “I know my actions have frustrated many in the chess community. I’m frustrated. I want to play chess. I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events,” terming cheating an “existential threat” to the sport.

“I believe that cheating in chess is a big deal and an existential threat to the game,” quipped “fristrated” Carlsen.

“I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future,” he had tweeted on September 5 announcing the withdrawal.

The whole cheating controversy further followed by that last week incident, where World No.1 once again resigned after just one move against Niemann at Julius Baer Generation Cup.

Niemann trails Carlsen by about 200 Elo points, a metric used to determine how skilled a player is compared against others.

Cheating, according to Carlsen, is a serious issue and presents a “existential threat” to the game.

After Carlsen official statement there has been an air of suspicion around the sport, along with increasingly ludicrous tales like cheating with vibrating anal beads, which allegedly the US grandmaster used to defeat the No. 1 player in the world.

Hans achieved the fastest rise to the pinnacle on the over-the-board chess game in recorded modern history. Carlsen shocking early exist has ignited Niemann’s “cheating” accusations, which have garnered a lot of attention from a certain section of the chess world.

Nieman has opposed the idea of any kind of assistance and denied cheating allegations in over-the-board games, including against Carlsen, since the allegations were first made.

However, he revealed last month that he had cheated on two separate occasions in online competitions, when he was 12 and 16 years old.

However, the American said apart from it he had never cheated online or in any other way.

But according to Chess.com, it has found 11 instances of him cheating in over 100 games.

Former Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, said that Hans first few moves against Carlsen made him suspicious, but added that Niemann had “been lucky” to defeat Carlsen.

“Hans didn’t participate in any chesscom competitions for money for a period of six months. That’s all I have to say at this time.” @GM Regarding Magnus’ resignation from the #SinquefieldCup, Hikaru commented.