Royal Challengers Bengaluru end 18-year wait for IPL title; beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs Punjab Kings: After 70 hard-fought league matches, two qualifiers, and an eliminator, the stage was set for a finale 17 years in the making. Two of the original IPL franchises – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) – both long haunted by near-misses and heartbreak, stood on the cusp of long-awaited glory. And in the end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke the curse, etched their name into IPL history, and finally lifted the coveted trophy after defeating Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Though the average score in the IPL final is 171, going by the perfect batting conditions at the Motera, Punjab Kings might have fancied chances after restricting RCB for 190/9. However, the weight of the occasion, combined with a disciplined and clinical bowling performance from the Bengaluru outfit, proved too much for Shreyas Iyer’s men despite Shashank Singh’s fighting 61.

Advertisement

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab Kings a lively, if erratic, start in their pursuit of 191, stitching together 43 runs in the first five overs. But their adventurous stand was cut short by Josh Hazlewood, who struck the first blow for RCB as Phil Salt pulled off a sharp catch in the deep to dismiss the left-handed Priyansh. The momentum shifted swiftly, with Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd tightening the screws by removing Prabhsimran and the in-form Shreyas Iyer (1), plunging Punjab into trouble.

Advertisement

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis offered a glimmer of hope with a flurry of clean, powerful strokes, briefly reigniting Punjab’s chase but Krunal Pandya returned to apply the chokehold, delivering a decisive spell of 2/17 from his four overs that looked to seal the contest in RCB’s favour.

With the pressure mounting, Punjab’s fading title hopes rested on the young and relatively unheralded pair of Nehal Wadhera and Shashank. The duo fought back valiantly, adding 38 for the fifth wicket, but just as a recovery seemed possible, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned for his second spell and shut the door. In the space of three balls, he dismissed Wadhera and the incoming Marcus Stoinis, before Yash Dayal removed Azmatullah Omarzai to all but extinguish Punjab’s dreams of a maiden IPL crown.

Earlier, returning to action after the birth of his child, Salt signalled RCB’s attacking intent early, launching a six and a four to put Punjab Kings under pressure. However, his brisk cameo was short-lived as Kyle Jamieson, after conceding a boundary, dismissed the Englishman to bring Punjab back into the contest.

Virat Kohli, taking his time to settle in, was joined by Mayank Agarwal (24) with the responsibility of steadying the innings. The pair worked well together, with Agarwal shifting gears to ensure RCB ended the powerplay at 55/1, though the scoring rate remained modest.

To disrupt the flourishing partnership, Iyer turned to Yuzvendra Chahal and the seasoned leg-spinner struck immediately. On his second delivery, he removed Agarwal, who, after showing signs of form, fell attempting a big shot, only to find Arshdeep Singh at deep backward square leg.

Captain Rajat Patidar (26) walked in and got off to a promising start, smashing a six off Chahal. But once again, Jamieson checked RCB’s momentum, breaking the 40-run third-wicket stand by dismissing Patidar, who had managed a couple of sixes and a four in his 16-ball stay.

With wickets falling around him, the pressure mounted on Kohli to anchor the innings and push the scoring rate. RCB managed to limp to the 100-run mark by the 12th over, but Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer handled his bowling changes astutely, effectively stifling Bengaluru’s progress.

Needing to shift gears quickly, RCB looked to Kohli for a push. However, in a bid to up the ante, the 36-year-old fell short of his half-century, caught by Azmatullah Omarzai for 43, leaving RCB’s innings stuttering at a crucial juncture.

Kohli’s dismissal marked a turning point in RCB’s innings, albeit momentarily, as Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) injected a surge of momentum, hammering 36 runs off just 12 balls to jolt Punjab’s bowlers. But just as RCB looked poised to shift gears, Punjab clawed their way back with precision.

Jamieson, despite being taken to the cleaners for three sixes in his final over, had the last laugh by removing the dangerous Livingstone and breaking the partnership once again. The very next over saw Jitesh fall as well, halting Bengaluru’s charge and reducing them to 171/6. With the innings hanging in the balance, the responsibility of delivering a late flourish fell to Romario Shepherd (17), who eventually ensured RCB got to 190.

Tributes to Operation Sindoor heroes during closing ceremony

In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor, the BCCI dedicated the closing ceremony of IPL 2025 to the Indian armed forces. The event took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the final clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, and was headlined by legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan.

Joined by his sons Siddharth and Shivam, Shankar Mahadevan delivered a stirring performance of patriotic songs such as ‘Ae Watan’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, evoking a wave of emotion through the packed stadium. The tribute marked India’s successful response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Adding to the spectacle, helicopters carrying the flags of the three forces – Army, Air Force and Navy – flew over the stadium, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd. Roars of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoed across the venue as fans honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces.

Amongst the many in attendance was ICC chairman Jay Shah along with his family.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 190/9 (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26, Mayank Agarwal 24, Liam Livingstone 25, Jitesh Sharma 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48) beat Punjab Kings 184/7 (Shashank Singh 61 not out, Josh Inglis 39; Krunal Pandya 2/17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/38) by 6 runs.