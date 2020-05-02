After Formula One CEO Chase Carey said that he hopes the truncated 2020 season would be able to commence with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July, motorsport boss Ross Brawn has explained how the venue is suitable to kick off the season amid the coronavirus crisis.

“One of the logistical challenges is getting everyone tested and cleared to enter the racing environment. Once we do that, it’s very attractive to keep everyone in that environment, within that biosphere that we want to create, for another race,” Brawn said on the first episode of podcast F1 Nation.

“It’s also pretty challenging to find the right sort of races early on where we can control the environment well enough to ensure the safety of everyone. Austria fits that bill very well. It has a local airport right next to the circuit, where people can charter planes into. It’s not too close to a metropolis.

“It has a great infrastructure around it, for instance, there will be no motorhomes, but there will be full catering facility laid on that the circuit has. We can contain everyone within that environment and therefore once we are there it is appealing to have another race the following week,” he added.

However, country’s health minister Rudolf Anschober has insisted on Wednesday that the race is possible only if played without audience.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a complete halt and the sporting arena is no exception. Many sports events have either been cancelled or postponed.